PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Makes New Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $15,001,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $114,550.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,693.36. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $3,256,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,446.80. This trade represents a 25.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Tapestry Trading Up 5.1%
Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.23 and a 12-month high of $90.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tapestry Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 36.84%.
Tapestry Company Profile
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.
