Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Shares Down 12.5% – Time to Sell?

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 277,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 362% from the average daily volume of 60,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.

About Lithium ION Energy

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Asia. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 63,000 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ion Energy Ltd.

