Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Shares Up 9.1% – Time to Buy?

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 127,350 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 70,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.92 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55.

Innovotech Inc provides assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.

