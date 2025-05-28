Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Shares Down 15.8% – Time to Sell?

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) fell 15.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.49 and last traded at C$10.82. 5,448,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 2,667,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IVN. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.38.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.45.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

