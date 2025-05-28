Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Shares Down 15.8% – Time to Sell?

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) fell 15.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.49 and last traded at C$10.82. 5,448,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 2,667,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IVN. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.38.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ivanhoe Mines
Ivanhoe Mines Stock Up 4.8%
About Ivanhoe Mines
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ivanhoe Mines
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.