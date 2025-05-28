Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Down 30% – Time to Sell?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) shares fell 30% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 280,269 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,416% from the average session volume of 18,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Eguana Technologies Trading Up 7.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of C$31.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.