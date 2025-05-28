Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Stock Price Up 30% – Time to Buy?

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) rose 30% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 230,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 352,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Electrum Discovery Stock Up 16.7%
The firm has a market cap of C$5.18 million and a PE ratio of -2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 21.82, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.
About Electrum Discovery
Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Electrum Discovery
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Electrum Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrum Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.