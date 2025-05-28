International Parkside Products (CVE:IPD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

International Parkside Products Inc. (CVE:IPD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 22000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

International Parkside Products Stock Down 27.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.44. The firm has a market cap of C$660,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

International Parkside Products Company Profile

International Parkside Products Inc engages in producing and marketing of optical, screen cleaning, and eyeglass cleaning products. Its optical lens cleaning devices include LensPen, PEEPS, DigiKlear, Mini-Pro, Mini-Pro II, MicroPro, Smartphone camera cleaner, Laptop Pro, ScreenKlean, FilterKlear, DSLR Pro Kit, SensorKlear, SensorKlear Loupe Kit, SmartKlear, HunterPro Kits, Outdoor Pro Kits, FogKlear, Photo Pro Kits, Hurricane blower, and Microfiber cloth.

