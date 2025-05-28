PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Takes Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 581,006 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 747.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KGC. Wall Street Zen raised Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Stifel Canada upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:KGC opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $15.96.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.24%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

