PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Acquires New Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,089 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.8% of PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,375,744,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,914,740,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,069,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,183,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,470 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,592,718 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,346,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 76,830.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,888,641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $955,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. This represents a 34.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex bought 17,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $291.12 per share, with a total value of $4,999,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. This represents a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Hsbc Global Res downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.87.

UNH stock opened at $294.99 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $267.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.04.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

