100,000 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,000. Lam Research makes up approximately 0.9% of PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $113.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average of $75.78.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.63%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lam Research from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.56.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

