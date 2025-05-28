PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Acquires New Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 183,478 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,361,000. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises 1.8% of PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $63.01 and a 1-year high of $126.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

