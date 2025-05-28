Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,464 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,536 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 779.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Price Performance

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $126.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.16. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $132.29.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $164.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. Equities analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In other news, EVP Randy Foraker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $506,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,191,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,499 shares in the company, valued at $25,553,265.87. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BancFirst

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

