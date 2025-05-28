68,000 Shares in Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) Purchased by Northstar Financial Companies Inc.

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. owned 0.14% of Fractyl Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fractyl Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fractyl Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fractyl Health by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 176,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Fractyl Health in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fractyl Health in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fractyl Health from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Fractyl Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Fractyl Health Stock Performance

Shares of GUTS stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.10. Fractyl Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fractyl Health, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

