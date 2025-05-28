Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $42.43 Million in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 407,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $10,336,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,486.70. This represents a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Melius raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $94.97 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $84.65 and a 12 month high of $118.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.