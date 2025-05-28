Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 630,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.11% of Nasdaq at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,524,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,325,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $83.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $84.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.20.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NDAQ

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. This represents a 20.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.