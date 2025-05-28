Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 92,438 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,438 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,464,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.12% of MSCI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,937,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16,353.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 587,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,539,000 after purchasing an additional 583,986 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in MSCI by 3,881.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 419,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,662,000 after purchasing an additional 408,894 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in MSCI by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 507,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,453,000 after purchasing an additional 319,083 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $566.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $550.90 and a 200 day moving average of $578.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.32 and a 52 week high of $642.45.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 156.08% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.36.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,133,398.33. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

