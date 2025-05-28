Northstar Financial Companies Inc. Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,397 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,199,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,682,727,000 after acquiring an additional 56,236 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,907,568,000 after purchasing an additional 734,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,798,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,350,686,000 after buying an additional 109,006 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,209,338,000 after buying an additional 323,115 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,221,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $906,165,000 after buying an additional 127,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Cfra Research raised FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Shares of FDX opened at $219.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $194.30 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.70.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

