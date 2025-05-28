Northstar Financial Companies Inc. Invests $934,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. Aflac comprises approximately 0.9% of Northstar Financial Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Aflac by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,081,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Trading Up 0.8%

AFL opened at $103.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.53 and its 200-day moving average is $106.34. The company has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $86.46 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $3,197,456.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,422.98. The trade was a 37.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. The trade was a 34.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,552 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,382 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

