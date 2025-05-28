Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,002 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PATK. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Patrick Industries by 10,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 812.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PATK stock opened at $87.78 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.72 and a 52-week high of $98.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.02.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PATK. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Patrick Industries from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.49 per share, for a total transaction of $437,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,398,722.14. The trade was a 3.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scott Welch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.22 per share, for a total transaction of $862,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,725,920. This trade represents a 7.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $2,026,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

