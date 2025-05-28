12,213 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by Northstar Financial Companies Inc.

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

