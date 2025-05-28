Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.61% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 4th quarter worth about $1,035,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the 4th quarter worth about $1,018,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr July alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of BATS ZJUL opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (ZJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZJUL was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.