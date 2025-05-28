Promising Lithium Stocks To Watch Today – May 25th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, and Albemarle are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, refining and sale of lithium—a lightweight metal that’s a key component in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, consumer electronics and grid storage. By investing in these equities, market participants seek exposure to the rapid growth in demand for clean-energy technologies. Prices of lithium stocks often fluctuate with changes in supply, battery-technology advancements and shifts in global energy policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.11. 12,055,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,555,647. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $444.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

NYSE:RIO traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.57. 4,511,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average is $60.89. The firm has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $72.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

NYSE:ALB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.64. 2,710,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average is $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.71. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $129.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Further Reading