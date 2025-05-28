American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Barclays began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $143.09 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.74 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.29%.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.