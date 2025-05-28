iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,019.0% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 38,039,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,446,000 after acquiring an additional 37,296,320 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,108.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347,920 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,414,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,990,000 after purchasing an additional 719,584 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,658,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,286,000 after purchasing an additional 470,630 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $50.90. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

