Best Growth Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 25th

BlackRock, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Blackstone are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies whose revenues and earnings are expected to grow at an above-average rate compared with the overall market. These firms typically reinvest their profits into expansion—rather than paying dividends—so investors buy the stock in anticipation of capital gains as the business scales. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BlackRock stock traded down $5.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $964.56. The stock had a trading volume of 517,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,933. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $920.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $977.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $752.30 and a 12 month high of $1,084.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,502,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,701,288. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $301.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,608,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,288. The firm has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.44. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Further Reading