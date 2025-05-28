Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Takes $1.60 Million Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 585.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BG. Stephens decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of BG opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.30. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $67.40 and a 52-week high of $114.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.18 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

