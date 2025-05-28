Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 911 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,530,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,309,000 after buying an additional 5,366,297 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,183,000 after buying an additional 2,871,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,528,000 after buying an additional 1,345,376 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,983,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,086,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,524,000 after buying an additional 747,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $110.49 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $110.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.30 and a 200 day moving average of $101.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

