Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $973,591,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Brookfield by 809.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,675,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,403 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $154,140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,960,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,218 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Brookfield by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 59,020,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $39.97 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 193.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Monday, May 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

