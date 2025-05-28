Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLGFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of WK Kellogg at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. boosted its stake in WK Kellogg by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 63,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in WK Kellogg by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 391,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in WK Kellogg by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,577 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLG opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. WK Kellogg Co has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. WK Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 103.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.86.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

