Ascent Group LLC Takes $292,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,809,000 after purchasing an additional 388,692 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,437,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,059,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,163.20. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $650,709.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,322.42. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $108.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $79.68 and a 12-month high of $114.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.26.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

