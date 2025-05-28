Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.72 and last traded at $70.14, with a volume of 1646206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.28.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Argus raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a $1.0492 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth about $28,540,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,493,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 347,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,311,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

