Menard Financial Group LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.63.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $216.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,750. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,156. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

