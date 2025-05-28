Park Square Financial Group LLC Invests $126,000 in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,063 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Archrock by 580.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AROC stock opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. Archrock had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 16.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.41%.

In related news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 42,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $1,029,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,060.39. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AROC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Sidoti raised shares of Archrock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

