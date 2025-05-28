BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 3,339 BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Up 2.2%

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $67.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.03.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

