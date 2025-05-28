Park Square Financial Group LLC Invests $103,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $106.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $132.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, CJS Securities reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

