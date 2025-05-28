Menard Financial Group LLC Makes New $87,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 951 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,126,000 after acquiring an additional 81,952 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,413 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 189,557 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after purchasing an additional 50,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.72.

Starbucks Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $87.01 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.41%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

