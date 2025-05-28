Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 32,038 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 559,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,038 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $22,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $829,092,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,289,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 2,527.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,319,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,089 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,155,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,702,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.90.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.