Ascent Group LLC Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Makaira Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 373,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,919,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after buying an additional 17,952 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,485,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $430.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.39.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR opened at $411.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.14 and a 1 year high of $437.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.76.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

