Menard Financial Group LLC Invests $93,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,544,000. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6,396.5% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 225,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,851,000 after purchasing an additional 221,704 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 353.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,360,000 after purchasing an additional 197,787 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,134.8% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 147,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 135,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matauro LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,674,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $129.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $107.38 and a one year high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.2502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

