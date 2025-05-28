Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes $2.57 Million Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 140,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Laureate Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Laureate Education by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Laureate Education by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 132,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Laureate Education

In other news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $9,098,917.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LAUR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Laureate Education Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $23.61.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

