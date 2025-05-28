Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 908.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,531,000 after buying an additional 55,845,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 914.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 929.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,082 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,260 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 3.7%

SMCI opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $101.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. This represents a 43.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $59.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

