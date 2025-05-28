Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.87 Million in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Braze by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Braze by 9,188.9% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Braze by 8,436.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of BRZE opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Braze had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Braze’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRZE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Braze from $70.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $122,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,551.12. The trade was a 4.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $62,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,052.74. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,814. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

