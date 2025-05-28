Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

