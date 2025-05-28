Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) CFO Mirlanda Gecaj Purchases 10,000 Shares

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) CFO Mirlanda Gecaj purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,365.96. This trade represents a 167.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Xerox Stock Up 7.8%

Shares of XRX opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 331.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 569.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

