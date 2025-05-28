OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Director Scott V. Dols Buys 12,700 Shares of Stock

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) Director Scott V. Dols bought 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,509.28. This represents a 10.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OPAL Fuels stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $540.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.69. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.63). OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $85.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.08 million. On average, analysts expect that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPAL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

