United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) Major Shareholder Patrick Michael Nieri Buys 33,330 Shares of Stock

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Patrick Michael Nieri bought 33,330 shares of United Homes Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $66,660.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 197,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,602. This represents a 20.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Patrick Michael Nieri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Patrick Michael Nieri purchased 31,151 shares of United Homes Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $62,613.51.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Patrick Michael Nieri acquired 50,000 shares of United Homes Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UHG opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. United Homes Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.97.

United Homes Group ( NASDAQ:UHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter. United Homes Group had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a positive return on equity of 1,250.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHG. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Homes Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,844,000. Anson Funds Management LP grew its stake in United Homes Group by 69.6% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,543,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,922 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC increased its position in United Homes Group by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,755,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,553 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP raised its stake in shares of United Homes Group by 759.5% during the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,199,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of United Homes Group by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 600,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 336,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

