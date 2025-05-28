Old North State Trust LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Old North State Trust LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $146.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $992,194.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,591,519.62. The trade was a 8.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $151,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,133.56. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,664. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.