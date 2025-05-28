Old North State Trust LLC Has $653,000 Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 150.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 233,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $15,253,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE TOL opened at $107.88 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $169.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.