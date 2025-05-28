Old North State Trust LLC Acquires New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $351.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 target price (up from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.33.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

