Old North State Trust LLC Acquires 5,603 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 130.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City National Bank of Florida MSD purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EEMV opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.84. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

